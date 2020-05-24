Five more test coronavirus positive in Chandigarh, total cases rise to 238

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Sunday, taking the number of infected to 238 in the union territory.

All the fresh cases were reported from Bapu Dham colony, the worst affected area in the city, according to a health bulletin.

Seven coronavirus patients, including a six-month-old girl and a seven-year-old boy, were discharged from hospital after they recovered.

With this, a total of 186 coronavirus patients in the city have recovered from the virus so far, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,904 samples have been tested so far and of them, 3,514 samples are negative while the reports of 151 samples awaited, it said.

On Sunday, the number of active cases stood at 49 and fatalities at three.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)