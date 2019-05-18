Five Nepali girls lured by job prospects in Kuwait sent back by SSB

Five girls from Nepal, who were lured by job prospects in Kuwait, were sent back by the here.

"On Friday, a Nepal-based organisation informed the SSB about possible human trafficking, following which security at the border was strengthened," Deputy of SSB said.

The security personnel saw five Nepali girls and questioned them.

"They said they are from Chitwan district of and were waiting for a person named Deepak Khatri, who would take them to via Rupaidiah and then send them to Kuwait," Kumar said.

The girls were told that they will get their passports and visa in and were promised an attractive salary, the SSB said.

Khatri could not be traced, he said.

He said the girls were counselled in presence of Police and were then handed over to

