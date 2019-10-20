Indian artillery hits terror camp across LoC, kills 5 Pak soldiers: Report

Five Pakistani Army men were killed in retaliatory firing by the in Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Sunday.

Two personnel also lost their lives in Pakistani firing in the area, they said.

The Indian retaliation came after unprovoked firing by the military in Tangdhar sector in a bid to push a group of militants into from the Pakistani side, the sources said.

The resorted to heavy artillery fire, also targeting several terrorist camps along the LoC, the sources said.

A civilian was also killed and another three were injured in the firing by Pakistani troops in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district, according to police.