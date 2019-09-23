Five state-level committees constituted in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday approved constitution of five state-level committees to review progress and implementation of development programmes and schemes of various government departments.

The committees, under the direction of the chief minister, will review progress schemes of the state and the Centre, and state budget announcements.

They will also discuss and review the projects run under public private partnership mode and inter-departmental cases and problems, it said.

