Chennaiyin FC to hold inter-school tourney

: Two-time champions will be organising an inter-school tournament tentatively from January 28 with an aim to develop grassroots in the state.

The four-week long tournament will feature 64 school teams across two age groups (U-13 & U-15), a press release here said.

In line with CFCs philosophy of developing youth football, the top three teams from both age groups will receive access to coaching from the coaching staff and select first team players.

CFC for Youth Development inaugurated the tournament in the presence of the team's and others.

The objective is to have budding talent from this tournament absorbed into the youth teams pyramid underneath the CFC first team that comprises the U-13s, U-15s, U-18s and B team," Pasha said.

Dhanpal Ganesh, who has missed a major part of the ongoing ISL season owing to said he was disappointed to miss out on representing the country at the Asia Cup in the UAE.

"My dream was to play at the Asian Cup.

I was part of the team during the qualifying rounds and we managed to eke out good results.

Unfortunately, I couldnt make the trip to the UAE and its sad," he added.

Ganesh said he was getting better now and had started running and hoped to return to action in another two months.

"No knows when you will be sidelined with an I am struggling a bit now, but I am getting better. I have started running and I am personally aiming to get back into action in another two months," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)