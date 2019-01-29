Delhi's air quality 'poor', pollution might increase over next three days

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category on and is expected to deteriorate slightly over the next three days, according to the authorities.

According to the (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 275, which falls in the 'poor' category.

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 is 'severe'.

In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida also recorded 'poor' air quality, it said.

The overall PM2.5 level -- fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers -- in was 117, while the PM10 level was 194, it said.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said overall air quality in was poor.

"Surface wind speed is allowing the pollutants to disperse and keeping the AQI in poor category. The prevailing cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to continue for next one-two days," SAFAR said.

"A fresh western disturbance is likely to result in some rain over the northern part of on January 31. Hence, air quality is predicted to deteriorate slightly by tomorrow but after that, it may improve to moderate by February 1 under the post influence of small amount of rainfall," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)