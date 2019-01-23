JUST IN
Business Standard

Flooding, landslide kill 6 in western Indonesia

AP  |  Jakarta 

An Indonesian official says torrential rains that caused flooding and a landslide killed 6 people and displaced hundreds in the western district of Gowa.

The chief of Gowa district in South Sumatra said Wednesday that the dead included two infants who drowned and a man who was electrocuted.

Adnan Purichta Ichsann said rescuers are still evacuating residents to shelters at a government office and mosques after the floods that happened late Tuesday.

Deadly landslides and floods are a frequent occurrence during seasonal rains in Indonesia.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 11:10 IST

