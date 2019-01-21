Floods kill 9 in Madagascar's capital

Heavy rains and flooding swept away houses in Madagascar's capital of Antanarivo have killed nine people, an official report said Sunday.

"During an emergency operation in the district of Tsimialonjafy, we found five dead bodies," said a report from the city's fire brigade.

"On Sunday, by 5:00 pm (1400 GMT) four other dead bodies were discovered under the rubble," it added.

Emergency services were alerted by locals to the sudden flooding that happened on Saturday evening.

According to officials in the district, at least five houses collapsed and were washed away in the deluge.

