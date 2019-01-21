JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Egypt says security forces killed 14 militants in Sinai
Business Standard

Floods kill 9 in Madagascar's capital

AFP  |  Antananarivo 

Heavy rains and flooding swept away houses in Madagascar's capital of Antanarivo have killed nine people, an official report said Sunday.

"During an emergency operation in the district of Tsimialonjafy, we found five dead bodies," said a report from the city's fire brigade.

"On Sunday, by 5:00 pm (1400 GMT) four other dead bodies were discovered under the rubble," it added.

Emergency services were alerted by locals to the sudden flooding that happened on Saturday evening.

According to officials in the district, at least five houses collapsed and were washed away in the deluge.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 00:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements