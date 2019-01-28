Interim FM Goyal meets PSB chiefs to discuss lending to MSME, agri sectors

-
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday discussed with heads of state-owned banks steps to promote lending to MSME and agriculture sectors.
The minister also promised all kinds of support to PSU banks and expressed confidence that they would become more vibrant and profitable in the days to come.
Goyal, who recently took charge as an interim finance minister, met the CEOs of public sector banks to take stock of the banking sector and discuss ways to improve their financial health.
"We have discussed measures to promote MSME loan, housing loan and agriculture lending," Goyal told reporters after the meeting.
