Focus on Vijay Shankar at India nets

bowled full steam at the nets alongside Umesh Yadav, indicating the all-rounder will have a lot to do in the T20 and ODI series against Australia, starting here Sunday.

The 28-year-old all-rounder figures prominently in India's plans.

Shankar has showed that he is a capable batsman, having scored 45 off 64 deliveries in a match-winning 98-run stand with Ambati Rayudu after the top-order collapse in the final ODI in

In the three-match T20I series, Shankar amassed 84 runs with an impressive strike rate of 155.55 but did not get to bowl, something the Indian think tank might asses in the course of the series.

With Jasprit Bumrah back to take charge of the pace department along with Umesh, Shankar will look to play the role of the third seamer in absence of who's out with a back

Head and bowling also gave special attention to India's latest wrist spinner Mayank Markande, who has earned his maiden call-up in the national squad.

The Mumbai Indians spinner was called on to bowl after Yuzvendra Chahal as Shastri and Arun duo chatted long with the youngster.

Back after a break, was the first to hit the nets alongside the opening duo of and

Earlier, had a long fielding session with some unique, high intensity drills under fielding R Sridhar.

