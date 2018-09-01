JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jakarta 

Following are the results of the Indian contingent on the last day of the competitions at the Asian Games on Saturday.

BOXING:

Men's 49kg Final: Amit Phangal beat Hasanboy Dusmatov (Uzbekistan) 3-2.

BRIDGE:


Men's Pair Final: Pranab Bardhan/Shibnath Sarkar wins gold.

HOCKEY:

Men's bronze medal match: India beat Pakistan 2-1.

JUDO:

Mixed Team Quarterfinals: India lost to Kazakhstan 0-4.

SQUASH:

Women's Team Final: India lost to Hong Kong 0-2.

