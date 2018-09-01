-
Following are the results of the Indian contingent on the last day of the competitions at the Asian Games on Saturday.
BOXING:
Men's 49kg Final: Amit Phangal beat Hasanboy Dusmatov (Uzbekistan) 3-2.
BRIDGE:
Men's Pair Final: Pranab Bardhan/Shibnath Sarkar wins gold.
HOCKEY:
Men's bronze medal match: India beat Pakistan 2-1.
JUDO:
Mixed Team Quarterfinals: India lost to Kazakhstan 0-4.
SQUASH:
Women's Team Final: India lost to Hong Kong 0-2.
