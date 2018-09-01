Manan Chandra, Habib in last 8 of MCC 6-Red snooker tourney

of Petroleum Promotion Board edged out Dhaksh Reddy (MCC) to advance to the quarterfinals of the MCC 6-Red all- championship 2018 here Saturday.

In another match, Rafath Habib of Railways, a former gold medalist, defeated (MCC) by five frames to four.

Results: Pre-quarterfinals: (PSPB) bt Dhaksh Reddy (MCC) 5-4 (28-35, 30-21, 0-49, 24-44, 35-19, 42-10, 1-48, 32-25, 41-19); Akshaykumar (UP) bt Loganathan (TNBSA) 5-3 (32-12, 28-07, 10-42, 32-18, 46-26, 14-37, 08-28, 49-18); Varunkumar (RSPB) bt (UP) 5-3 (01-45, 21-43, 06-43, 49-02, 32-23, 38-12, 47-06, 64-02); Rafath Habib (RSPB) bt (MCC) 5-4 (37-22, 50-06, 23-35, 19-01, 37-39, 21-17, 48-44, 22-04, 34-0).

Pranit (MCC) bt Laxman Rawat (PSPB) 5-4 (51-26, 04-49, 13-48, 38-33, 37-23, 41-06, 11-39, 35-46, 53-52); Anuj Uppal (Del) bt Sourav Kothari (PSPB) 5-3 (40-02, 39-23, 0-33, 14-35, 27-07, 30-29, 18-55, 45-13).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)