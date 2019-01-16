Following are the top

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

MDS9 KL-BISHOP-NUNS

Kochi: Four of the five nuns who led an agitation against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal in Kerala are directed to leave their convent in Kottayam district in compliance with a transfer order issued last year, sources here say.

MDS10 KA-GOVT-BJP

Bengaluru: Accused by the Congress and JD(S) of trying to destablise their government, Karnataka BJP claims the ruling coalition is hiding its inability to keep its house in order by 'unnecessarily' targeting it and their 'unnatural' alliance is responsible for the ongoing political turmoil.

MDS14 AP-TDP-YSRC

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party calls Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy 'Modi's puppets' and dubbed the proposed Federal Front as a 'puppets front'.

MES7 TN-KODANAD-RADHAKRISHNAN

Kanyakumari: Union Minister for State and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan alleges a hidden political agenda behind raising the Kodanad estate issue now, months before the Lok Sabha elections.

SRG5 TL-BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president K Laxman takes a swipe at opposition parties over their proposed grand alliance, saying they are not able to decide their prime ministerial candidate.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 21:35 IST

