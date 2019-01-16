Following are the top



stories from the southern region at 2130 hrs



MDS9 KL-BISHOP-NUNSKochi: Four of the five nuns who led an agitation against in are directed to leave their convent in district in compliance with a transfer order issued last year, sources here say.

MDS10 KA-GOVT-BJP



Bengaluru: Accused by the and JD(S) of trying to destablise their government, claims the ruling coalition is hiding its inability to keep its house in order by 'unnecessarily' targeting it and their 'unnatural' alliance is responsible for the ongoing political turmoil.

MDS14 AP-TDP-YSRC



Amaravati: The calls Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and YSR Y S Jaganmohan Reddy 'Modi's puppets' and dubbed the proposed Federal Front as a 'puppets front'.

MES7 TN-KODANAD-RADHAKRISHNAN



Kanyakumari: for State and BJP alleges a hidden political agenda behind raising the Kodanad estate issue now, months before the Lok Sabha elections.

SRG5 TL-BJP



Hyderabad: Telangana BJP K Laxman takes a swipe at opposition parties over their proposed grand alliance, saying they are not able to decide their prime ministerial candidate.

