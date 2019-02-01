Following are the top foreign stories at 2010 hours:



FGN10: US-CHINA-3RDLD TALKS



Washington: US said he would soon meet his Chinese counterpart to try to secure a "great" trade deal between the world's two largest economies as crucial talks to resolve the tariff war that rattled the global economy ended without any deal. ByFGN14: PAK-SHARIFLahore: Ousted should be shifted to a hospital from prison after he developed cardiac complications, a media report quoted a special medical board constituted to monitor his health as recommending.

FGN19: LANKA-



Colombo: government today sought the consent of the of to form a 'national government', a move seen as a step to get a majority in the 225-member House.

FGN20: US-RUSSIA-2NDLD TREATY



Washington: The said Friday it was withdrawing from the landmark Cold War INF missile treaty with Russia, saying was in violation. (AFP)



FGN9: US-FORCEFEEDING-INDIANS



Washington: At least six immigrant detainees, including Indians, have been force-fed through nasal tubes by immigration authorities in the US after they went on a hunger strike to protest conditions at a processing centre in Texas, drawing a strong reaction from Indian-American groups which described it as violation of human rights. By



FGN8: US-INDIANSTUDENTS-VISA-FRAUD



Washington: The 130 foreign students arrested for enroling at a fake university allegedly to remain in the US are largely Indians and were not aware of the varsity's illegitimate operation, immigration attorneys have said while criticising authorities for using "troubling" methods to trap them.

FGN5: US-INTELLIGENCE-TRUMP



Washington: A day after advising his top spymasters to go back to school after they differed with him on global threat assessment, US on Thursday said he and the leadership of country's intelligence community are "on the same page." By



FGN1: US-VENEZUELA-



Washington: The on Thursday urged Venezuela's to accept an offer from Juan Guaido, whom has recognized as (AFP)



FGN3: VENEZUELA-GUAIDO-FAMILY



Caracas: Venezuela's said Thursday elite security forces had entered his home to threaten his family, blaming the government of as international support grew for his bid to oust the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)