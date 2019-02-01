Following are the top foreign stories at 2010 hours:
Washington: US President Donald Trump said he would soon meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to try to secure a "great" trade deal between the world's two largest economies as crucial talks to resolve the tariff war that rattled the global economy ended without any deal. By Lalit K Jha
Lahore: Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif should be shifted to a hospital from prison after he developed cardiac complications, a media report quoted a special medical board constituted to monitor his health as recommending.
Colombo: Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe-led government today sought the consent of the Speaker of Sri Lanka's Parliament to form a 'national government', a move seen as a step to get a majority in the 225-member House.
Washington: The United States said Friday it was withdrawing from the landmark Cold War INF missile treaty with Russia, saying Moscow was in violation. (AFP)
Washington: At least six immigrant detainees, including Indians, have been force-fed through nasal tubes by immigration authorities in the US after they went on a hunger strike to protest conditions at a processing centre in Texas, drawing a strong reaction from Indian-American groups which described it as violation of human rights. By Lalit K Jha
Washington: The 130 foreign students arrested for enroling at a fake university allegedly to remain in the US are largely Indians and were not aware of the varsity's illegitimate operation, immigration attorneys have said while criticising authorities for using "troubling" methods to trap them.
Washington: A day after advising his top spymasters to go back to school after they differed with him on global threat assessment, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he and the leadership of country's intelligence community are "on the same page." By Lalit K Jha
Washington: The United States on Thursday urged Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro to accept an amnesty offer from opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom Washington has recognized as president. (AFP)
Caracas: Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido said Thursday elite security forces had entered his home to threaten his family, blaming the government of Nicolas Maduro as international support grew for his bid to oust the embattled president.
