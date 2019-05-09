30 fall sick after drinking contaminated water

Thirty people were hospitalised after they fell sick, apparently after drinking contaminated water in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Thursday, police said.
The labourers of a plastic sack manufacturing factory in Beawar were admitted to a hospital after they complained of stomach ache and vomiting, the police said.
They were discharged after treatment, deputy chief medical and health officer Ramswaroop Kiradia said.
Water is supplied to the factory through a tanker, which apparently deteriorated their health. Samples of the water has been sent for investigation, the officer added.
