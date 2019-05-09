30 fall sick after drinking contaminated water

Thirty people were hospitalised after they fell sick, apparently after drinking contaminated in Rajasthan's district on Thursday, police said.

The labourers of a in Beawar were admitted to a hospital after they complained of and vomiting, the police said.

They were discharged after treatment, said.

is supplied to the factory through a tanker, which apparently deteriorated their health. Samples of the has been sent for investigation, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)