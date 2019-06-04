Ford India introduces 2019 EcoSport line-up, cuts prices by up to Rs 57,400

India Tuesday announced the 2019 edition of its popular with prices slashed by up to Rs 57,400 while offering new updates and features.

The new EcoSport line-up will be available at a price range of Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 11.33 lakh in both petrol and diesel engine options, with an additional 'Thunder Edition' priced at Rs 10.18 lakh for petrol and Rs 10.68 lakh for diesel engine option, the company said in a statement.

The petrol variants will be available with 1.5-litre and 1-litre engine options while for diesel it will be a 1.5-litre engine.

The 2019 EcoSport line-up showcases India's continuous efforts to increase localisation, resulting in greater value being passed on to customers across the variants, the company said.

India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said, "Backed by a strong product development team and ongoing localisation efforts, we are not just keeping up with the evolving consumer needs but also surprising them with enhanced value on offer across 2019 model line-up of "



Depending on the trim level, the new line-up of EcoSport will be cheaper than last year's in the range of Rs 8,300 to Rs 57,400.

The outgoing line-up of EcoSport was available between Rs 7.83 lakh and Rs 11.90 lakh.

said the 2019 edition of the model will have new sporty 17-inch alloy wheels, dark theme throughout the exteriors, including black-painted front grille and rear-view mirrors; dual-tone bonnet and decals on doors.

Ford India's announcements come close on the heels of Hyundai Motor India launching its compact SUV Venue which has been priced in a range of Rs 6.5-11.1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), where it competes with the likes of market leader Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza, Tata Motors' Nexon, Honda W-RV and Mahindra XUV300 that are priced between Rs 6.48-11.99 lakh.

