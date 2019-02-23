Forest fire breaks out near Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in TN

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Udhagamandalam (TN) 

A forest fire broke out near the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris District in Tamil Nadu Saturday evening and efforts were on to put it off, official sources said.

There was no immediate information about loss of wildlife in the fire noticed this evening in the area which was two kms away from MTR and bordering Bandipur in neighbouring Karnataka, forest department sources said.

Aided by high velocity wind and dry grass in the area, the fire was spreading in the forest land, they said adding more than 90 forest personnel of both the states were involved in the fire fighting operation for over four hours.

The sources discounted possibility of heavy casualties as a majority of wildlife had migrated to Muthanga forest area in Kerala in search of water.

Sat, February 23 2019. 20:10 IST

