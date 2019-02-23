Confident Chennai focus on consolidating the lead

Table-toppers City FC would look to consolidate their lead at the top when they face sixth-placed in an fixture here tomorrow.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, would look forward to accumulating three more points under their belt to grab the fifth position on the table, leapfrogging Neroca FC.

The first leg between City FC and in Kolkata ended in a 1-1 draw. took the lead through before Benitez restored the parity for the Chennai-based side.

City FC's Singaporean Akbar Nawas, who is known to make his team play attacking football, is expected to be strengthening his defence which was exposed in their game against Neroca FC which ended in a nerve-racking 3-3 draw.

However, a convincing 4-2 win against Shillong Lajon FC in their last encounter will only add to their confidence moving into the important game against Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan.

"We have an important game tomorrow and since we are in the top of the league, there's no reason for not going for it and win the match and eventually, the title," said.

"Sriram and are back from their and that will be significant especially, before such an important game."



Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, would want to make the most out of Chennai's fragile defence line to hand the leaders their third defeat this season.

Mohun Bagan who are quick on the counter would like to use their capability to the maximum through and as forwards and a lethal combination of and in the midfield.

However, might be wary of his defense line against the deadly attacking force comprising of Pedro Manzi, and

"In the match against Chennai, we will be trying to give chances to everybody. Some players might take rest and we may play with new formations. We have to fight as we fought before and we will play as a complete team," Mohun Bagan said.

"Chennai are at the top of the league and they are a good team. They have good Indian players, good foreigners and they play good in home matches.

