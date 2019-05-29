JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Elderly woman, who lost her way, reunited with family

Two forest staff injured in assault by "encroachers" in T'gana
Business Standard

Forest fires continue across U'khand

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Fresh 73 cases of forest fire were reported from parts of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, said an official.

However, the number of fire incidents declined against Tuesday's 94, Chief Conservator of Forests PK Singh said.

Around 5,000 regular employees and daily wagers had been deployed to douse the flames with the help of police, NDRF, SDRF, Revenue Department and local people, he said.

Since the beginning of the forest fire season, nearly 2,000 hectares of green cover had been destroyed, PK Singh said.

Nainital had been the worst hit with 289 fire incidents followed by Almora (201) and Tehri (105), he said.

Rain would have helped control such incidents but the MeT Department has predicted the continuation of the dry spell.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 18:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements