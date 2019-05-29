GAIL seeks NCLT approval to admit claim against Videocon Industries

State-owned GAIL Wednesday approached the (NCLT) seeking admission of its Rs 390-crore claim from Videocon Industries, which the resolution professional (RP) rejected earlier.

In an application, the for GAIL said the state-owned gas utility, which is an operational creditor of Videocon, should be included in the list of creditors.

"We want to file an application seeking a claim of Rs 390 crore which the RP had rejected," the told the tribunal.

The based the application on a similar matter where GAIL, being an operational creditor, was allowed to be in the list of creditors for and by the Ahmedabad bench of NCLT, even as the RP had rejected both the proposals.

The NCLT's Ahmedabad bench has directed the RP to include GAIL in the list of creditors for both the

The single bench of NCLT presided over by M K Shrawat, Wednesday fixed the date of hearing on the matter for July 8.

Videocon Industries' total debt stood at Rs 19,506 crore as of March last year.

The tribunal had admitted the insolvency petition against the on June 7 last year.

The company is among 40 large defaulters identified by the Reserve Bank of for insolvency proceedings.

The Aurangabad-based Videocon group's core businesses are and

The lenders are auctioning the business estimated to be worth USD 2 billion.

The subsidiaries of Videocon are into manufacturing, sale and distribution of consumer goods.

Some of the units referred to the NCLT include Value Industries, Trend Electronics, KAIL, Millennium Appliances India, Applicomp India, Sky Appliances, Techno Electronics, Century Appliances, PE Electronics, Retail, and

