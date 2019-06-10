Former aviation minister Praful Patel 'dear friend' of lobbyist Deepak Talwar: ED

Former civil aviation was a "dear friend" of Deepak Talwar, who used his close proximity with ministers and others to get the work done for his clients, as per the charge sheet filed in a by the ED, which quizzed the NCP Monday.

Patel was questioned by the (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe related to the losses suffered by national carrier Air as part of an alleged multi-crore aviation scam.

The quizzing came over a month after the ED had filed its final report in connection with an alleged multi-crore aviation scam related to the negotiations to favour foreign private airlines, including Airways, and Air Arabia, causing losses to Air

ED claimed in the charge sheet filed on May 1 against Talwar, who has been arrested by the agency and currently is in judicial custody, that he allegedly finalised various communications addressed to Patel on behalf of and

According to the final report, Talwar obtained undue favours for the private airlines using his contacts.

"Soft data and other documents seized/retrieved during various searches conducted in the instant investigation pointed towards his (Talwar's) close proximity to senior functionaries in administration, politicians, ministers and other officials.

" used his proximity to get the work done for his clients," the agency's told the court.

The court took cognizance of the charge sheet, which also submitted that "the investigation so far from the accused and others reveal that is a dear friend of .. Talwar used to finalise the communication to be sent to Patel on behalf of entities such as Emirates, Aerospace Enterprises etc."



The Nationalist Party (NCP) leader, who was in-charge of the civil aviation ministry between 2004 and 2011, has not been arrayed as an accused in the case.

ED had told the court earlier that it was trying to find out the names of officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ltd and Air India, who favoured by making national carrier, by giving up profit making routes and profit making timings.

"It has been alleged that officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation, NACIL, Air India, by abusing their official positions as public servants and receiving illegal gratification, in conspiracy with other public servants, private domestic and foreign airlines, made the national carrier gave up profit making routes and profit making timings of Air India in favour of national and international domestic and foreign private airlines.

"This resulted in a huge loss of market share to the national carrier and also led to pecuniary benefits to private domestic and foreign airlines," ED had told the court.

India held bilateral meetings with Dubai, Sharjah and after which there has been an increase in the seat entitlements for both the contracting countries and increase in points of call for foreign carriers, it said.

Talwar has been charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery and under various other sections of the FCRA for allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore worth of foreign funds meant for ambulances and other articles received by his NGO from Europe's leading company.

His role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) regime at the Centre is under scanner as well.

Deepak was booked by ED and the (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the charged him with tax evasion.

Talwar was arrested by ED early this year after he was deported from

