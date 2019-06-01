I will be happy to cooperate with ED, says Praful Patel

I will be happy to cooperate with the (ED) to help them understand the complexities of the aviation sector, said former Union Aviation on Sunday.

The law enforcement agency earlier in the day issued summon to Patel, asking him to appear before the agency on June 6 in connection with the during his tenure.

Talking to ANI, Patel said: "The matter pertains to bilateral agreements for the exchange of flying rights between two governments where any private individual has no role to play."

He said that traffic rights to foreign airlines were granted by their respective countries and not by the

"Flying rights are equal for both the respective countries. This policy has been in practice for the past 60 years or more and till date irrespective of any government," added Patel.

Stating further, Praful, who is also a leader, said: "This issue has also been examined in great details by the of (CAG), which says that 'the liberalised policy towards bilateral entitlements benefitted Indian traveller considerably in terms of choices and lower tariffs."

"Moreover, the CAG report does not point out any loss incurred by the exchequer and has not indicated any government functionaries or pointed out any lacunae in the process," he said.

Earlier on March 30, the law enforcement agency had filed a charge sheet against the accused Deepak Talwar, in which the name of the former had also come up.

The agency in its charge sheet had alleged that Talwar was in touch with Patel.

"Talwar finalised various communications on behalf of Emirates, to be addressed to then of Civil Aviation Praful Patel," (SPP) DP Singh, appearing for the agency, told on May 1.

Talwar was extradited by authorities on January 30 along with Dubai-based The ED had alleged that Talwar was involved in cases related to corporate lobbying.

Talwar is accused of facilitating the dispersal of profit making routes of to private airlines using his contacts.

