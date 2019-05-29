BSES employee electrocuted to death

-
A 21-year-old BSES employee died after being electrocuted in north Delhi's Kotwali area, police said Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Faheem, a resident of Matia Mahal, they said.
Faheem was severely injured in the incident which took place on Monday. He succumbed on Tuesday, police said.
He had gone to a house to attend to a complaint where he came in contact with a live wire, a senior police officer said.
A case has been registered in the matter, he said.
The BSES said in a statement, "In an unfortunate incident, a linesman working for a contractor got injured in Chandni Chowk while attending to a complaint. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. We are in touch with his family.
