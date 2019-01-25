Former BJD minister joins Cong in Odisha

Odisha's former finance minister Panchanan Kanungo Friday joined Congress in presence of AICC president Rahul Gandhi at the Parivartan Sankalpa Samabesha here.
Kanungo, a minister in the Naveen Patnaik government from August 2002 to May 2004, returned to active politics with his induction into the Congress.
A three-time lawmaker from Gobindapur in Cuttack district in 1977, 1995 and 2000, he had resigned from the BJD on April 30, 2008, expressing displeasure at the manner in which it was functioning under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Kanungo had also unsuccessfully contested from Bhubaneswar central assembly constituency in 2009.
I haven joined the Congress without any condition. If party decide, I will definitely contest the upcoming elections, Kanungo told reporters.
Odisha assembly poll is expected to coincide with the general election this year.
