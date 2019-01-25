Flash in Metro third rail, services stopped for 50 minutes

-
A flash in the third rail, which carries power, at one station here led to suspension of Metro railway services in the up direction for nearly 50 minutes on Friday inconveniencing commuters during the evening peak hours, a spokesperson said.
The flash was noticed at 5.34 pm in the third rail at Mahanayak Uttamkumar station after a Dum Dum bound train left it, Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.
Mahanayak Uttamkumar station is located at Tollygunge area in the southern part of the city.
"The station master informed the control room immediately and power supply to the third rail was stopped at 5.38 pm," Banerjee said, adding that Metro services in the up direction towards Dum Dum was stopped.
The third rail carries the electrical power for running the Metro trains.
After inspecting the site of the incident, senior electrical and maintenance officials of Metro Railway found that there was no reason to worry and gave the go-ahead for resuming the train services, she said.
Three fire tenders were sent to the station on being informed of the incident, a Fire Brigade official said.
"The flash was controlled by the Metro officials immediately and Fire Brigade personnel did not have to do anything," the official said.
Services in the up direction started again from 6.21 pm after a stoppage of nearly 50 minutes.
With the incident occurring during evening peak hours, passengers were inconvenienced and a large number of commuters were delayed in reaching their destinations.
The incident brought back memories of panic among passengers after smoke filled some coaches of a Metro rake on December 27 last between Maidan and Rabindra Sadan stations.
Some passengers had then complained of respiratory distress and were treated at nearby hospitals.
