Hundreds stranded as British airline Flybmi collapses

Hundreds of passengers throughout have been stranded by the abrupt collapse of the British

British Midland Regional Limited, which operates as Flybmi, said it's filing for administration a British version of bankruptcy because of higher fuel costs and uncertainty caused by Britain's upcoming departure from the

"Current trading and future prospects have also been seriously affected by the uncertainty created by the Brexit process, which has led to our inability to secure valuable flying contracts in and a lack of confidence around bmi's ability to continue flying between destinations in Europe," the said on its website late Saturday.

The thanked workers for their dedication and said "it is with a heavy heart that we have made this unavoidable announcement."



The airline operated 17 jets on routes to 25 European cities. It employed 376 people in Britain, Germany, and and says it carried 522,000 passengers on 29,000 flights last year.

said the airline's collapse came with no warning and "is devastating for all employees."



"Our immediate steps will be to support pilots and explore with the directors and administrators whether their jobs can be saved," he said.

Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29 but there are serious doubts about whether the will approval the Brexit withdrawal deal that negotiated with the EU. That is making it more difficult for businesses to plan for the separation.

said all flights will be cancelled and advised passengers to seek refunds from credit card issuers, travel agents or companies.

Passengers were told not to travel to the airport Sunday unless they had made arrangements directly with other Flybmi said it would not be rescheduling passengers on other airlines' flights.

Many passengers were left stranded by the shutdown. told she was planning to return Monday to Britain from on Flybmi.

"Unfortunately for me, I was supposed to be flying home with them in less than 48 hours to I don't think that's going to happen now," she said.

The collapse will have a major impact on the city of Derry, also known as Londonderry, which will lose its only air connection to Officials at the City of Airport said they were urgently seeking a new carrier to keep the link open.

Flybmi was still seeking customers up until the day before its collapse, urging people in a tweet to book flights to for a

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)