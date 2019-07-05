Former Karnataka MLA dies of heart attack in bus

Congress leader and former MLA Gopal Bhandary died of heart attack while travelling in a bus from Bengaluru, police said.

The former Karkala MLA, aged 66, was on his way here from Bengaluru by a state-owned KSRTC bus.

After the bus reached Mangaluru at 10.15 p.m, the driver noticed that Bhandary was motionless and not responding.

He immediately informed the police who took him to the government Wenlock hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Bhandary had represented Karkala constituency in Udupi district twice in the assembly in 1999 and 2008, but had lost in the subsequent two elections.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy condoled the death of Bhandary.

"Saddened at knowing about the death of former Karkala MLA Gopal Bhandary, who was simple and a gentleman, due to a heart attack. My homage to him," he tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily and former MLA J R Lobo paid homage to the former MLA.

