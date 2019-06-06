Gopal Rai orders reinstatement of contractual employees at GB Pant Hospital

-
ALSO READ
Fire breaks out on fifth floor of doctors' hostel of GB Pant Hospital; no casualty
Police officers awarded for writing book on Constitution in poetry
AAP ministers hit ground to know people's problems
Only hospital should file police complaint of violence by patient, attendant: Delhi govt
Gopal Rai inspects LNJP, told contractual employees not getting salaries for 3 months
-
Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai Thursday inspected GB Pant Hospital and ordered registration of an FIR against an agency which allegedly terminated the services of contractual employees, a government statement said.
The statement added that the minister has directed for the reinstatement of the employees.
Rai was accompanied by senior officers of the labour department during the inspection.
On Tuesday, Rai had inspected LNJP Hospital and was told that contractual employees there have not received salaries for three months.
He had directed officers to clear the salaries within three days and warned them of strict action if they fail to comply.
Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam visited the south Delhi branch of his department to check the proper functioning of various services there.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU