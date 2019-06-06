JUST IN
Gopal Rai orders reinstatement of contractual employees at GB Pant Hospital

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai Thursday inspected GB Pant Hospital and ordered registration of an FIR against an agency which allegedly terminated the services of contractual employees, a government statement said.

The statement added that the minister has directed for the reinstatement of the employees.

Rai was accompanied by senior officers of the labour department during the inspection.

On Tuesday, Rai had inspected LNJP Hospital and was told that contractual employees there have not received salaries for three months.

He had directed officers to clear the salaries within three days and warned them of strict action if they fail to comply.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam visited the south Delhi branch of his department to check the proper functioning of various services there.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 21:25 IST

