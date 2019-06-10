Gopal Rai inspects GTB Hospital

Delhi Monday inspected state-owned and directed authorities to ensure contractual employees get notified minimum wages.

The also directed the to re-instate the services of sacked contractual employees, an said.

The asked officers concerned to clear the files pertaining to minimum wages of such employees within three days, he added.

Last week, Rai had inspected and had been told that contractual employees there have not received salaries for three months.

The direction came days after the Arvind Kejriwal-government decided that cabinet ministers would be on the ground from June 3 to know the problems of people and find viable solutions for them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)