JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

CO transferred, Internet services suspended as tension prevails in Aligarh's Tappal

Bomb blast accused will hear President speak: Pawar on Pragya
Business Standard

Gopal Rai inspects GTB Hospital

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai Monday inspected state-owned GTB Hospital and directed authorities to ensure contractual employees get notified minimum wages.

The minister also directed the hospital management to re-instate the services of sacked contractual employees, an official said.

The labour minister asked officers concerned to clear the files pertaining to minimum wages of such employees within three days, he added.

Last week, Rai had inspected LNJP Hospital and had been told that contractual employees there have not received salaries for three months.

The direction came days after the Arvind Kejriwal-government decided that cabinet ministers would be on the ground from June 3 to know the problems of people and find viable solutions for them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 19:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU