Gopal Rai inspects GTB Hospital

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai Monday inspected state-owned GTB Hospital and directed authorities to ensure contractual employees get notified minimum wages.
The minister also directed the hospital management to re-instate the services of sacked contractual employees, an official said.
The labour minister asked officers concerned to clear the files pertaining to minimum wages of such employees within three days, he added.
Last week, Rai had inspected LNJP Hospital and had been told that contractual employees there have not received salaries for three months.
The direction came days after the Arvind Kejriwal-government decided that cabinet ministers would be on the ground from June 3 to know the problems of people and find viable solutions for them.
