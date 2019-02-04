Former KSRTC conductors hold symbolic 'shroud' protest

Sacked temporary bus conductors of the cash-strapped Monday lay down on the road in front of the state Secretariat here wrapping themselves with a white 'shroud', in a symbolic protest to highlight their plight.

Acting on a directive from the Kerala High Court, the had removed 3,861 empanelled (temporary) conductors from service on December 17.

"The government has the responsibility to protect us and the should immediately intervene and find a solution," the protesters, who have been agitating for the past 15 days here, said.

They, however, said they not given up hope on the CPI(M)-led

The former conductors lay on the busy Mahatma Gandhi Road in front of the Secretariat covering themselves in a white cloth, symbolising a shroud.

"This is a symbolic protest, tomorrow we do not know what is in store for us and if there is no other go, many would be forced to end their lives," a former employee said.

The issue was raised in the state assembly by the Congress-led opposition UDF which staged a walkout over the mass termination, saying the government had violated all employment laws while removing the employees.

The high court had directed to comply with its December 6 direction on a petition by and others, who alleged these conductors were blocking recruitment of conductors in the (PSC) rank list to the post of reserve conductors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)