Protest against CBI 'non-political', but political support welcome: Mamata

Describing her sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question as a "non-political" protest, West Bengal Minister Monday said support has poured in for her from different quarters of the country.

The minister, who has been sitting on a dharna since 8.30pm Sunday on a makeshift dais at here, said she will continue her "satyagraha" till the country and its Constitution are "saved".

Banerjee also asked his party members to ensure that the protest was peaceful.

The unprecedented development came after the CBI's attempt to question in connection with multi-crore chit fund scams.

The team, which went to Kumar's residence in the city's Loudon Street area Sunday, was denied permission, bundled into police jeeps and whisked to a police station.

Welcoming support for her dharna, Banerjee said, "It's not a political programme. But all political parties can join us in our protest."



Banerjee maintained that counterpart Chandrababu Naidu, chief Akhilesh Yadav, CM Kamal Nath, MK and former J&K were among those who called up to express solidarity to her protest.

The chief Sunday accused and of trying to organise a coup in the state.

She also alleged that was directing the to harass political opponents, as per orders of the

Addressing her party workers, who raised slogans against near her dais, Banerjee said, "We want a peaceful demonstration. Please do not burn any effigies here."



The dias displayed a banner saying"Save the constitution, save the federal structure, save the police force, save the and all ranks of civil service from disaster".

The CM skipped meals and remained awake the entire night on the dais here along with some senior ministers and party members.

Criticising reports that questioned the presence of senior police officers at the demonstration, Banerjee said, "It's a programme of the government and that's why police officers are here."



The supremo had earlier said she would not attend the Assembly, where the state budget would be placed by Amit Mitra, on Monday.

Prior to that, a cabinet meeting would be held inside a makeshift room set up behind the stage.

Meanwhile, party workers hit the streets from morning in Hooghly, Howrah, Bankura, Burdwan East, Purulia, Birbhum and North 24 Parganas districts, officials said. Effigies of and national were also burnt by them.

In Howrah and Hooghly districts, activists obstructed train movement while they put up blockades on national highway in district.

Shouting slogans against the CBI, the TMC cadres vowed to continue their fight till the government is defeated in the next Lok Sabha polls.

Banerjee had also directed party leaders to organise protest marches across the state on Monday between 2 pm and 4 pm without inconveniencing the people.

In a tweet, the CM had earlier asserted that the "was among the best in the world and that his integrity, bravery and honesty are unquestioned".

