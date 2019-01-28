Dismissed KSRTC empanelled employees protest in front of Kerala Legislative Assembly

Dismissed employees of the State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday protested in front of the Legislative Assembly Following a December 6 order, 3861 empanelled employees were terminated from service. The court also ordered giving the posts to rank holders of the state's The dismissed employees, said they were not given any prior notice before their services were terminated. They alleged that they had been working for over 10 years and the was their only source of livelihood. They also said they could not apply for new jobs since many of them were older than the qualifying age.

The protestors further said that the had not adequately represented their case in court Leader of Opposition addressed the gathering of protestors in front of assembly. The opposition had staged a walkout in the Assembly on the issue today. Sindhu, who was dismissed from his job as with the told ANI "We did not expect such an anti-labour action from a We still hope that the goverment will readress our issues.

