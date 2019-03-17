Ex-SC judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose tipped to be India's first Lokpal

JUST IN
India, Pakistan threatened to unleash missiles at each other: Sources
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The name of former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose is said to be in active consideration for appointment as the chief of country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman, officials said Sunday.

Justice Ghose, who retired from the Supreme Court in May 2017, is a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

His name for the post is understood to be in active consideration by the Lokpal selection panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they said.

There was no official announcement of his appointment by the government.

His appointment, if made by the government, may trigger a controversy as Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had boycotted the selection panel's meet on Friday.

The Lokpal Act, which envisages establishment of anti-graft body Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants, was passed in 2013.
First Published: Sun, March 17 2019. 15:40 IST

