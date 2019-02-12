JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor', to improve on Thursday due to rain
Business Standard

Money laundering probe: Vadra to be questioned again by ED on Wednesday

The ED is questioning him for alleged money laundering through questionable land deals in Rajasthan's Bikaner district

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Robert Vadra
Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, has been called again for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, following a day-long session Tuesday.

The ED is questioning him for alleged money laundering through questionable land deals in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

His mother Maureen Vadra was also questioned for some time, while Vadra spent nearly nine hours at the ED's zonal office here.
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 21:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements