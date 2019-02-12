Money laundering probe: Vadra to be questioned again by ED on Wednesday

-
Robert Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, has been called again for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, following a day-long session Tuesday.
The ED is questioning him for alleged money laundering through questionable land deals in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.
His mother Maureen Vadra was also questioned for some time, while Vadra spent nearly nine hours at the ED's zonal office here.
