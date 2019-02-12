Indian junior paddlers finish Bahrain Open with 12 medals

India's young paddlers added eight medals to their kitty, including two gold, three silver and three bronze medals, to draw curtains to their campaign at the Junior and Cadet Open on a high note in Manama,

The medal rush for started off with World No. 4 in the U-15 bracket, Payas Jain, steamrolling past his opponents to clinch the cadet boys' individual category crown. In the finals, he tamed of 3-1 to bag the gold medal.

In the cadet girls' category, five young Indian paddlers paved their way into the quarterfinals, but only two of them eventually made it to the last four stage.

Anargya Manjunath and Yashaswini Ghorpade then registered easy 3-0 wins over Malamatenia Papadimitriou of and of respectively, to make the final an all-Indian affair.

Karnataka's Anargya proved to be the girl in form, beating Yashaswini 3-1 to clinch the gold.

Suhana Saini and Ghosh fought valiantly in the mini-cadet girls' and junior girls' categoris respectively, but could only salvage a bronze medal each for their efforts.

Suhana (U-15) went down to World No. 42 of in the semifinals to take the third spot, while lost to eventual winner of to settle for the bronze.

In the doubles section, the duos of Anargya Manjunath-Suhana Saini and Manushree Patil- Ghosh made it to the semifinals in the junior girls category. But the former's journey was cut short by Kristina Kazantsev-Olga Vishniakova, the eventual winners from

The pair of Swastika and Manushree seemed to be on course for a grand victory, getting off to a flying start. But the Russian girls bounced back from a two-game deficit to register a remarkable 3-2 win, handing the Indian pair only the silver.

In the junior boys' doubles, Payas Jain and Deepit Patil also suffered the same fate as they went down to the Russian pair of and in the finals to settle for a silver medal.

The Indian contingent had earlier clinched four medals in the team events and made it a fabulous sojourn in Manama, by amassing a total tally of 12 medals.

