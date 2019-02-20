Four burned alive in blaze caused by LPG cylinder blast

Four members of a family, including two children, were charred to death in a fire triggered by explosion of a domestic LPG cylinder in district of Maharashtra, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday night in Dhaur village in Dindori taluka, around 30 kms from here, when the family members were asleep after having dinner, a local police said.

The makeshift tin-roof structure in which the family was living suffered extensive damage in the explosion, he said.

The said four members, including a couple and two children, burned alive in fire.

It seemed the cylinder was leaking and the gas came into contact with a kerosene lamp in the shed which has no power connection, the said when asked about the likely cause behind the incident.

The deceased persons are identified as Murlidhar Choudhari (32), his wife (30), their son (10), and nephew (8), he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered by and further investigation is underway.

