Four drug peddlers held

An elderly man was among four drug peddlers arrested after substance and over Rs 2 lakh were recovered from their possession in separate operations in this region, police said Monday.

Mohammad Yousuf, 69, a resident of Neel village, was arrested along with 110 intoxicated injections and Rs 2.16 lakh during surprise checking at Harog-Gool in Ramban district Sunday evening, a said.

He said Yousuf, on noticing the police party, tried to flee but was arrested after a brief chase.

"During questioning, he revealed that he used to sell the intoxicated injections among the drug addicted youth at exorbitant rates," the said



A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him and further investigation is on, he said.

In nearby Ramban town along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, police seized five kilograms of poppy straw from a Punjab-bound truck Sunday and arrested its Rajesh Kumar, the said.

Kumar was also booked under the NDPS Act, he added.

Two more drug peddlers -- and -- were arrested under the NDPS Act after 90 grams of heroin was seized from their possession during frisking near Green Belt park in the Gandhi Nagar area here Monday, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)