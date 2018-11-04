Four girls drown in pond in UP

Four girls, aged between 10 and 15 years, drowned here Sunday while in a pond, police said.

The bodies of Pooja (14), Ruma (15), Renu (13) and Amisha (10) were fished out by locals from the pond in Rajapur village, they said.

They were taken to the local community health centre where doctors declared them dead, they added.

According to police, one of the girls had slipped into the deep end of the pond and the others rushed to save her but all of them drowned.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

