Four health officials suspended for absence from duty in J-K's Rajouri

Four officials of the health department were suspended on Thursday after they were found absent from duty in Jammu and Kashmir's district, officials said.

(BMO) Dr conducted surprise visit at various health centres and found the Prorri sub-centre locked at about 11.20 am, they said.

The villagers and panchayat members told the BMO that the health centre often remains closed.

Taking strong notice of it, the BMO placed all four employees under suspension.

The suspended employees were identified as (pharmacist), Zareena Begum and Shaine Akhter (both female multipurpose workers), and

Chief (CMO) Dr said the has adopted a "zero tolerance" policy towards dereliction of duties by government employees.

He directed the employees to perform their duties regularly and ensure to the general public.

