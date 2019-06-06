Undertrial hangs self to death in Rajasthan jail

An undertrial allegedly committed suicide at the sub- district, police said Thursday.

Forty-year-old Amrit Lal, alias Amra, was arrested in a case of murder on April 9 this year.

He was found hanging in a cell with a plastic rope, said.

He said the body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination.

Proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC.

