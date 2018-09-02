Four men drown in Guj

Four men drowned in the near Ganthila village in district Sunday, over 300 kms from here, the police said.

The incident occurred when the men entered the river, after offering prayers at in the village.

Two of the deceased hailed from Vanthali town and as many others from Junagadh, a said.

"The deceased are in the age group of 18 to 25 years," he said, adding that their bodies have been fished out and sent for postmortem.

