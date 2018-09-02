Phoolka's 15-day ultimatum for Badal's arrest a "political gimmick": SAD

Opposition on Sunday dubbed H S Phoolka's 15-day ultimatum to the government to arrest former for police firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan a "political gimmick".

Phoolka gave the ultimatum to cabinet ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi, and on Saturday, asking them to get a case of murder registered against Badal and retired DGP Sumedh Singh Saini.

He vowed to resign if the Congress-led government failed to book the duo.

In a statement, the said Phoolka's warning was a "political gimmick to derive political mileage out of troubled waters of "



The party also demanded that the license of the leader, who is also a lawyer, should be revoked.

"Phoolka is a senior advocate of the and his license should be revoked by the of immediately for making unconstitutional and illegal demand to register cases on the basis of a fabricated, concocted tailor-made report prepared at behest of the party..," spokesperson said in the statement.

He said the "cannot register any case against Mr Badal on the basis of (Justice) report which is a bundle of conjectures, assumptions and far-fetched deductions (and) which are unlikely to stand legal scrutiny for a day."



Justice (retd) was set up by the government in April 2017 to investigate the various incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and other religious texts.

It dealt with incidents at village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, Bargari and firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in 2015.

Cheema alleged that Phoolka and the "worked hand in glove with the ruling to defame Mr Badal..."



According to the report, Badal, the then of Punjab, and Saini were "aware" of the proposed police action to disperse the protesters at Kotkapura in Faridkot by using force.

It held that the police opened fire in Behbal Kalan, in which two people were killed, "without any warning and without taking permission from civil authorities".

