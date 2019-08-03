Four militants killed in J-K's Baramulla, Shopian districts in 2 encounters

Four militants, including a commander of (JeM), were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in and districts of in the last 36 hours, police said on Saturday.

While two militants were killed in Sopore township of district of north Kashmir, two others were killed in district of south Kashmir in an operation which began on Friday, a police official said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore on Saturday and two JeM militants were killed in an encounter, he said.

One of the two was identified as Umer Shahbaz Wani, a resident of Kharpora Bandipora, while another was not yet identified, the official added.

Both of them were involved in a series of terror activities, he said, adding that Wani had joined the militant ranks in June and was active within Sopore with other terror operatives of the JeM.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the encounter site, he said.

In another operation which began in Pandushan area of on Friday, the official said security forces killed Manzoor Bhat. He was associated with (HM) outfit.

On Friday, JeM militant Zeenat ul Islam Naikoo, a resident of Memandar area of Shopian, was killed in the gunfight, the official said.

He said Naikoo, a Pakistani national, was the JeM's district commander in Shopian.

Both the militants were involved in terror crimes, including atrocities on civilians.

"Naikoo has a long history of terror crimes and several cases were registered against him including relating to attack on police station Shopian, abduction of a civilian Shakoor Ahmad, killing of four policemen in Shopian and abduction and killing of civilian Tanveer Ahmad," he said.