Encounter on between security forces and militants in J&K's Baramulla

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore township of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday morning, police said.
Acting on specific input, the security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Warpora area of Sopore, they said.
A senior official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the search party of the security men, who then returned fire.
The exchange of fire was on and further details were awaited, he added.
