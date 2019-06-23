JUST IN
Four militants killed in Shopian encounter

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Four militants were Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Daramdora area of Shopian, following information about presence of militants there, an Army official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The security forces retaliated, triggering off a gunbattle, the official said.

Four militants have been killed in the operation which was going on till last reports came in, he said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained by police, he added.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 11:40 IST

