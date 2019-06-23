Ol Parker to helm 'The Giver of Stars' adaptation

-
Filmmaker Ol Parker is set to direct the film adaptation of author Jojo Moyes' new book "The Giver of Stars".
According to Variety, the novel, which will be published by Penguin Random House this October, will also be adapted by Parker.
The story, set in Depression-era Kentucky, follows a group of extraordinary young women who defy the odds to bring knowledge -- and power -- to a remote mountain community.
Moyes will also produce the project alongside Alison Owen.
The two previously worked together on Emilia Clarke and Sam Clafflin-starrer "Me Before You", the film adaptation of the author's famous novel of the same name.
