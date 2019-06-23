Cailee Spaeny in talks to star in 'The Craft' reboot

is in negotiations to headline the version of cult hit film "The Craft".

The original, which released in 1996, follows a group of outcast teenage girls who practice witchcraft, and soon conjure up various spells and curses against those who anger them.

Spaeny, 21, who made her debut with "Counting to 1000", is best known for playing young in the film "On the Basis of Sex".

According to Variety, the will be directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, who will also pen the film's script.

Doug Wick, the producer of the original, will back the new project alongside partner through their Red Wagon banner.

and Jason Blum's Blumhouse will finance the movie.

Production is expected to begin next month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)