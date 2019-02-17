Four of family killed in road accident in Assam

Four members of a family, including two women and a child, were killed and another was injured in a road accident in district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened at 4.45 pm when vehicle carrying five persons of a family collided with a bus, a said, adding, three members of the family died on the spot.

The accident took place under the jurisdiction of station at Bamunbari, on 37, in upper Assam, the said.

The child, an eight-year-old boy, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital, the said, adding, another member of the family, who was driving the vehicle, was fighting for his life at the nursing home, he added.

The deceased were identified as Akoni Tamuly (53), her daughter (32), her husband (36) and their son (8).

