Time for people to vote out BJP govt in Maharashtra: Chavan

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

MaharashtraCongress president Ashok Chavan Sunday accused the BJP-led government in the state of "holding common citizens and farmers to ransom" and said the time has come for people to vote it out of power.

Addressing aBanjara community rally in Solapur district, around 350km from here, the former chief minister said the Fadnavis government has "failed" to solve the problems being faced by farmers.

Chavan said the BJP-Shiv Sena government has "held common citizens and farmers to ransom" by making false promises.

"At a time when farmersare committing suicide, the government is in deep slumber," the Lok Sabha MP from Nanded alleged.

Chavan said the Banjara community has always supported the Congress and assured the party would stand by them.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde said the community's youths have rallied behind the opposition party.

"Youths in the community are educating themselves and doing well," he said.

First Published: Sun, February 17 2019. 20:35 IST

