Guj BJP ex-MLA murder: 2 Maha-based shooters held from Dang

Two persons hailing from were arrested in connection with the January 8 killing of ex- BJP MLA Jayanti Bhanushali, a senior police official said Sunday.

Bhanushali, once a BJP MLA from the state's Abdasa Assembly constituency, was shot dead on board the Bhuj-Dadar Express betweem Bhachau and Samkhiyali stations in district.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, of Police, CID (Crime) identified the two arrested sharpshooters as and Ashraf Sheikh, both residents of Yerawada near Pune in

"They were arrested on Saturday from a guest house in Saputara in district. The two allegedly carried out Bhanushali's murder at the behest of former BJP leader and ex-MLA Chhabil Patel, Both Kamble and Sheikh are history-sheeters with several cases against their names," he said.

"They were in direct contact with who met them in two months before the crime and offered Rs 30 lakh to carry out the murder. They were paid Rs 5 lakh in advance," Bhatia said.

has reportedly fled to in a week before the murder.

The DGP said Kamble visited Ahmedabad three times and also went to Bhuj with Chhabil Patel, who showed Bhanushali's residence.

The official informed that Kamble decided to kill Bhanushali on a train and even conducted reconnaissance for it but aborted a plan to kill him on December 31 as the duo did not have specific information regarding the latter's travel plans.

"After receiving specific information, they went ahead to commit the murder on January 8," Bhatia said.

Police said the two shooters boarded the train at Bhachau in the early hours of January 8.

According to police, the probe so far has revealed that and another accused Goswami held a grudge against Bhanushali and conspired to kill him.

A meeting was held between Chhabil Patel, Goswami and other conspirators at a farmhouse on December 31, the police have said.

After finalising the plan to eliminate Bhanushali, accused Chhabil Patel fled to on January 2.

Chhabil Patel, his son and Goswami were named in an FIR lodged by the Gandhidham railway police on January 9.

Goaswami is absconding though she was in till January 6 to provide help to the shooters, police said.

and Rahul Patel, two aides of Chhabil Patel, were arrested on January 27 in connection with the case.

Chhabil Patel, then with the Congress, had defeated Bhanushali from Abdasa in the 2012 Assembly elections.

Within two years, Chhabil Patel switched sides and joined the BJP, but lost the bypoll for the seat in 2014.

In the 2017 polls, the BJP chose Chhabil Patel over Bhanushali for the Abdasa seat, but he lost to the candidate.

In his complaint to the Gandhidham railway police, Bhanushali's nephew had alleged Chhabil Patel held his uncle responsible for his defeat in 2014 and 2017 polls and therefore held a grudge against him.

In the complaint, Sunil had also alleged that to end Bhanushali's political career, Chhabil Patel and others made a video clip which showed his uncle in a compromising position with a woman.

When Bhanushali refused to retire from politics as demanded by Chhabil Patel, the latter hatched the murder plan, the complaint alleged.

